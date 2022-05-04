Dutch watchdog ACM to investigate Google Play store practices

Left Menu

The Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) announced on Wednesday a preliminary investigation into Alphabet Inc's Google for possible anti-competitive practices in its Play store. Dating-app provider The Matchgroup asked the regulator to assess whether Google abuses its dominant position. "Dating-app providers allegedly are no longer able to use a payment system other than Google's payment system.

The Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) announced on Wednesday a preliminary investigation into Alphabet Inc's Google for possible anti-competitive practices in its Play store.

Dating-app provider The Matchgroup asked the regulator to assess whether Google abuses its dominant position. "Dating-app providers allegedly are no longer able to use a payment system other than Google's payment system. In addition, dating apps claim they are no longer allowed to refer to other payment methods either," ACM spokesperson Murco Mijnlieff said in an email.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

