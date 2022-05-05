Left Menu

U.S. intelligence helping Ukraine kill Russian generals -NY Times

Ukrainian officials said they have killed about 12 Russian generals on the battlefield, according to the New York Times. U.S. officials declined to specify how many generals had been killed as a result of American intelligence, the newspaper said.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-05-2022 06:10 IST
The United States has provided intelligence that has helped Ukrainian forces kill many of the Russian generals who have died in the Ukraine war, the New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing senior U.S. officials. Washington has provided to Ukraine details on Russia's expected troop movements and the location and other details about Russia's mobile military headquarters, and Ukraine has combined that help with its own intelligence to conduct artillery strikes and other attacks that have killed Russian officers, the newspaper said.

The Pentagon and the White House did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment on the report. Ukrainian officials said they have killed about 12 Russian generals on the battlefield, according to the New York Times. U.S. officials declined to specify how many generals had been killed as a result of American intelligence, the newspaper said.

