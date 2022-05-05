Internet providers end challenge to California net neutrality law

The U.S. broadband industry ended late on Wednesday its legal challenge to California's landmark net neutrality law, which seeks to protect the open internet.

A group of industry associations that represent major internet providers such as AT&T Inc, Verizon Communications, Comcast Corp and others, agreed to dismiss their 2018 legal challenge after the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last month refused to reconsider a ruling upholding the 2018 state law that bars internet service providers from blocking or throttling traffic, or offering paid fast lanes.

