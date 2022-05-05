Left Menu

Internet providers end challenge to California net neutrality law

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-05-2022 08:28 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 08:28 IST
  • United States

The U.S. broadband industry ended late on Wednesday its legal challenge to California's landmark net neutrality law, which seeks to protect the open internet.

A group of industry associations that represent major internet providers such as AT&T Inc, Verizon Communications, Comcast Corp and others, agreed to dismiss their 2018 legal challenge after the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last month refused to reconsider a ruling upholding the 2018 state law that bars internet service providers from blocking or throttling traffic, or offering paid fast lanes.

