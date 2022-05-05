OnePlus 9RT users in India can now join OxygenOS 12 closed beta testing program

OnePlus has started taking applications for the OnePlus 9RT OxygenOS 12 closed beta testing program in India. The company is inviting 200 eligible users to attend this program and experience the OxygenOS 12 in advance.

"We are currently looking for OnePlus 9RT Indian users to experience the OxygenOS 12 in advance. As a beta tester, you can experience the new software update earlier than anyone else. In return, we expect you can share your initial suggestions and feedback to help us polish the software system. If you are using the Indian OxygenOS version on the OnePlus 9RT, and want to take the first bite of new software, now is the time to join," the company wrote in a post on the community forums.

If you fulfil the following requirements, you will be eligible to join the OnePlus 9RT OxygenOS 12 CBT program:

You are using a OnePlus 9RT India variant

You are an active OnePlus Community member

You are willing to regularly communicate and report issues/suggestions to the OnePlus team on Telegram

The CBT version is not the stable version, which is still in development. After updating to the CBT version, you'll remain to be patient and tolerate its instability and accept all risks which might be caused by it

More information can be found here.

OnePlus 9RT: Specifications

The OnePlus 9RT boasts a 6.62-inch FHD+ Samsung E4 AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and is powered by Snapdragon 888 5G SoC. The processor is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of built-in UFS 3.1 storage.

For photography, the device houses a triple camera setup with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 16MP ultra-wide-angle camera with 123-degree field-of-view and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies.

The OnePlus 9RT packs a 4,500mAh battery with Warp Charge 65T fast-charging support that accelerated the battery from 0-100% in just 29 minutes. You also get an in-display fingerprint sensor for quick biometric authentication.