Boeing set to move headquarters to Arlington, Virginia -sources
Reuters | Updated: 05-05-2022 22:28 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 22:28 IST
Boeing Co is set to move its corporate headquarters from Chicago to Arlington, Virginia, two people familiar with the matter said.
The move, likely to be announced as early as next week, comes as Boeing works to emerge from successive crises and industrial problems that has deepened its focus on repairing relationships with customers, U.S. regulators and lawmakers.
