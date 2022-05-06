China to send vice president to S.Korea president's inauguration

China's Vice President Wang Qishan plans to attend the inauguration of South Korea's president-elect Yoon Suk-yeol next week, Yoon's team announced on Friday.

From Japan, former Prime Minister Yukio Hatoyama will attend, and the United States is sending second gentleman Douglas Emhoff as head of its delegation to the ceremony slated for Tuesday in Seoul, according to the president-elect's team.

Japan is also expected to send a minister-level official to the inauguration, but the process has not been finalised yet, it said.

