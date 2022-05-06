Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22616: What's new?

Microsoft has released yet another build for Windows Insiders that includes a few changes and fixes as well as a new controller bar for gamers. The latest Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22616 is rolling out to the Dev and Beta Channels.

With this build, Windows Insiders can now try the controller bar, a preview of a new view of the Xbox Game Bar that provides easy, controller-friendly access to recently played games and game launchers. You can invoke the controller bar when you're not already in a game by pressing the Xbox button on your controller.

Below is the complete changelog (Via):

Changes and Improvements

General

[REMINDER]The build watermark at the lower right-hand corner of the desktop is no longer present in this build. This doesn't mean we're done, and the watermark will return to Insiders in a future build.

Taskbar

As a result of feedback from Windows Insiders, we have decided to disable the changes to the system tray introduced in Build 22581 for now. The system tray and specifically the "Show hidden icons" flyout will now function the same way it did with the original release of Windows 11, including the ability to rearrange icons in the flyout. We hope to bring these changes back in the future after further refinement of the experience by addressing some of the feedback we have received. As we've mentioned previously, features we try out in the Dev or Beta Channels may not always ship.

Other

Previously, we shared new requirements for internet and MSA on the Windows 11 Pro edition. Today, Windows Insiders on Windows 11 Pro edition will now require MSA and internet connectivity during the initial device setup (OOBE) only when setting up for personal use. If you choose to setup device for Work or School, there is no change, and it will work the same way as before.

The Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22616 also includes the following fixes:

General

We fixed an issue where performance and reliability of explorer.exe could degrade over time, eventually resulting in a bugcheck, in the recent Insider Preview builds.

Taskbar

We fixed the issue causing the "Show hidden icons" flyout in the system tray to disappear completely for some Insiders, even though it shows as "on" under Settings > Personalization > Taskbar and "Other system tray icons.

Input

Fixed an issue which was leading to some apps crashing when pressing the half-width/full-width key while using the Japanese IME.

Widgets

Fixed an issue where if you tried to open the widgets board using a gesture from the side of the screen, you would see the widgets board open and then immediately close.

Fixed an issue where users were unable to use the swipe functionality to reliably invoke Widgets.

Settings

Fixed an issue that could cause Quick Settings to crash when projecting to certain wireless devices.

Windowing

Addressed an issue where using the 3-finger on-screen touch gesture for minimizing could cause animations to stop working across the system.

Fixed an issue impacting DWM reliability in recent flights.

Fixed an issue which was causing some apps like Settings to open blank if they were re-opened an upgrade or reboot.

Task Manager

We fixed an issue that was causing the process list to fluctuate between Apps & Background groups when clicking on Efficiency mode from the command bar.

Windows Sandbox

Fixed an underlying issue which could cause some text in Windows Sandbox to appear as black boxes in certain cases.

Other