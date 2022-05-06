SpaceX capsule splashes down, bringing 4 astronauts home from 6-month mission
Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2022 10:23 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 10:19 IST
The third long-duration astronaut team launched by SpaceX to the International Space Station (ISS) returned to Earth early on Friday, splashing down in the Gulf of Mexico off Florida to end months of orbital research ranging from space-grown chilies to robots.
The SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule carrying three U.S. NASA astronauts and a European Space Agency (ESA) crewmate from Germany parachuted into calm seas in darkness at the conclusion of a 23-hour-plus autonomous flight home from the ISS.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Magnitude 6.9 earthquake strikes near coast of Nicaragua region - EMSC
This Earth Day, Biden faces ''headwinds'' on climate agenda
NASA selects SpaceX, Amazon's Project Kuiper for near-Earth space communication
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes near coast of Nicaragua region - USGS
Disney self-government in peril after Florida House vote