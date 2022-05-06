Uber's guide to celebrating Mother's Day

It goes without saying that one day can never be enough to celebrate the woman who has been the source of inspiration at every stage of one's life. For those still wondering how to make this day worthwhile for their mothers, look no further. An Uber App is all that is required to make the day memorable.

To mark this special day, plan a fun day for her, with her favorite breakfast in bed followed by a day of shopping and lots of coffee. Take the Uber Rental and hit all the local street shopping spots and spend some quality time shopping together and make a day out of it. Check out the small local nooks in the city that offers the best coffee and food. End the day with a movie date or a theatre play by booking tickets through BookMyShow. Uber Rental gives the freedom of making multiple stops, but without the hassle of driving or parking.

That's not all, treat her to an indulgent lunch or a relaxing spa session. Make it a #RentalHealthDay for her with Uber Rentals, and have a car at her disposal. Use the code UBRENBR50 to get 50% off up to INR 250 on the first ride.

Sending love from beyond is now possible with Uber Connect. Simply go on the Uber app to book 'Package' delivery through Uber Connect and send her a gift anywhere in the city. Whether it's a favorite book, lunch, flowers, or a box of chocolates - let her know that she is being missed.

So go ahead, and make her feel Uber special this Mother's Day.

