Ukraine's Zelenskiy: Russia thinks it can escape war crime prosecutions because of nuclear threat

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-05-2022 18:05 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 18:05 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday that Russia thought it could escape prosecutions for war crimes because of the threat of a nuclear attack.

"They do not believe that they can be made responsible for the war crimes because they have the power of the nuclear state", Zelenskiy, speaking through a translator, told Britain's Chatham House think tank.

"This is the 72nd day of the fully-fledged war and we can see no end of it yet and we cannot feel any willingness of the Russian side to end it."

