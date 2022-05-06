Ukraine's Zelenskiy: Russia thinks it can escape war crime prosecutions because of nuclear threat

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday that Russia thought it could escape prosecutions for war crimes because of the threat of a nuclear attack.

"They do not believe that they can be made responsible for the war crimes because they have the power of the nuclear state", Zelenskiy, speaking through a translator, told Britain's Chatham House think tank.

"This is the 72nd day of the fully-fledged war and we can see no end of it yet and we cannot feel any willingness of the Russian side to end it."

