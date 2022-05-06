Left Menu

MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar inaugurates five NIELIT centres in NE

They are all youngsters who have worked and studied hard, created innovations, created wealth and prosperity for themselves, he said asserting this is the new India.When we say today new India means new opportunists and new prosperity, it means that the next unicorns can be from Nagaland, Kohima, Dibrugarh, Jorghat or anywhere.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2022 20:06 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 20:06 IST
MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar inaugurates five NIELIT centres in NE
  • Country:
  • India

Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Entrepreneurship and Skill Development Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Friday inaugurated five centres of NIELIT in the North East region for skill enhancement of educated youth.

These five centres of National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) are located in Dibrugarh, Dimapur, Jorhat, Pasighat and Senapati, according to a release.

Chandrasekhar inaugurated the five NIELIT centres in North East, and termed them as gateways for the prosperity of youth in the region.

''We are a country that has created 100 unicorns, means a 100 billionaires,'' the minister said after inaugurating the centres in Dimapur.

He was on a third-day visit to the North East region. ''They are all youngsters who have worked and studied hard, created innovations, created wealth and prosperity for themselves,'' he said asserting this is the new India.

''When we say today new India means new opportunists and new prosperity, it means that the next unicorns can be from Nagaland, Kohima, Dibrugarh, Jorghat or anywhere. It is all your capabilities,'' he said.

The minister also launched the NECB 2.0 project for capacity building and training in digital skill sets and industry demanding technologies for various sections of society in the North East states.

The project is funded by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). NIELIT is the implementing agency, through its centres at Agartala, Aizawl, Gangtok, Guwahati, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima and Shillong.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sounds

NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sou...

 Global
2
Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense ministry

Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense min...

 Ukraine
3
Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

 India
4
Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of aircraft cabins

Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of airc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022