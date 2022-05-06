SpaceX launches another batch of Starlink satellites to orbit

SpaceX has launched yet another batch of Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit. The Falcon 9 booster carrying 53 Starlink satellites lifted off Friday, May 6 at 5:42 a.m. ET from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

According to the company, this was the 12th flight for the Falcon 9 first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched Crew Demo-2, ANASIS-II, CRS-21, Transporter-1, Transporter-3, and now seven Starlink missions.

Deployment of 53 Starlink satellites confirmed — SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 6, 2022

On April 29, SpaceX launched 53 Starlink satellites into orbit and the Falcon 9 first stage booster used in this mission had previously launched Ax-1, the first all-private astronaut mission to the International Space Station (ISS), GPS III Space Vehicle 04, GPS III Space Vehicle 05, Inspiration4 - the world's first civilian mission to orbit - and one Starlink mission.

For the unversed, Starlink is a constellation of multiple satellites that orbit the planet much closer to Earth, at about 550km and provide high-speed, low-latency broadband internet across the globe. Starlink enables video calls, online gaming, streaming, and other high data rate activities that historically have not been possible with satellite internet - with download speeds between 100 Mb/s and 200 Mb/s and latency as low as 20ms in most locations, the company claims.