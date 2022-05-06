Left Menu

SpaceX launches another batch of Starlink satellites to orbit

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 06-05-2022 23:12 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 23:12 IST
SpaceX launches another batch of Starlink satellites to orbit
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

SpaceX has launched yet another batch of Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit. The Falcon 9 booster carrying 53 Starlink satellites lifted off Friday, May 6 at 5:42 a.m. ET from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

According to the company, this was the 12th flight for the Falcon 9 first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched Crew Demo-2, ANASIS-II, CRS-21, Transporter-1, Transporter-3, and now seven Starlink missions.

On April 29, SpaceX launched 53 Starlink satellites into orbit and the Falcon 9 first stage booster used in this mission had previously launched Ax-1, the first all-private astronaut mission to the International Space Station (ISS), GPS III Space Vehicle 04, GPS III Space Vehicle 05, Inspiration4 - the world's first civilian mission to orbit - and one Starlink mission.

For the unversed, Starlink is a constellation of multiple satellites that orbit the planet much closer to Earth, at about 550km and provide high-speed, low-latency broadband internet across the globe. Starlink enables video calls, online gaming, streaming, and other high data rate activities that historically have not been possible with satellite internet - with download speeds between 100 Mb/s and 200 Mb/s and latency as low as 20ms in most locations, the company claims.

TRENDING

1
New plant-based Covid vaccine 70 percent effective against variants: Study

New plant-based Covid vaccine 70 percent effective against variants: Study

 Canada
2
Rare 'black widow' binary star with shortest orbit ever identified

Rare 'black widow' binary star with shortest orbit ever identified

 United Kingdom
3
Researchers from India, the US jointly develop an optogenetic tool for neurological disorders

Researchers from India, the US jointly develop an optogenetic tool for neuro...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: White House to boost support for quantum technology while boosting cybersecurity; SpaceX capsule splashes down, bringing 4 astronauts home from a 6-month mission and more

Science News Roundup: White House to boost support for quantum technology wh...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022