UK donates additional 287 mobile generators to Ukraine

The UK government said on Saturday it would give Ukraine 287 mobile generators in addition to 569 generators it has donated earlier. The new generators, which are enough to power nearly 8,000 homes, will be used for hospitals, shelters and other essential services in the face of ongoing destruction in eastern Ukraine, the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy said in a statement.

The government has also relaxed rules on support for overseas fossil fuels to boost supply of vital energy to Ukraine, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)