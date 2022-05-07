Left Menu

Spotify to shut down its radio-like listening app stations

Spotify's radio-like listening app stations will not be available anymore.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-05-2022 12:19 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 12:19 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Spotify's radio-like listening app stations will not be available anymore. As per TechCrunch, Spotify Stations, the streaming service's lightweight listening app offering easy access to curated playlists, will shut down on May 16.

"At Spotify, we routinely conduct a number of experiments to create better listening experiences for our users. Some of those tests end up paving the way for our broader user experience and others serve only as an important learning. Our Spotify Stations Beta was one of those tests. We will be sunsetting the current feature, but users will be able to easily transfer their favorite stations and enjoy a similar radio experience directly within the Spotify app," a spokesperson for Spotify said in a statement. The Stations app was originally designed for those who want a more radio-like experience, rather than having to seek out music or customize their own playlists.

Spotify Stations first launched in Australia in 2018 and later rolled out in the United States in 2019. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

