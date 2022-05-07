Left Menu

Berlin police looking into device disabled at residence housing Russian media

  • Germany

A device was found and destroyed at a residential building housing a Russian news agency in Berlin's Steglitz district on Friday, a Berlin police spokesman said in response to an enquiry by Reuters.

Criminal investigators and prosecutors were now studying how dangerous the device had been and whom it was aimed at, he said, adding there would be further updates on the incident later on Saturday.

