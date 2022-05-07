Left Menu

PTI | Pune | Updated: 07-05-2022 22:01 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 22:01 IST
Scoreboard of IPL match between LSG and KKR on saturday.

Scoreboard Lucknow Super Giants Q de Kock c Shivam Mavi b Narine 50 KL Rahul run out 0 Deepak Hooda c Shreyas Iyer b Russell 41 Krunal Pandya c Finch b Russell 25 Ayush Badoni not out 15 Marcus Stoinis c Shreyas Iyer b Shivam Mavi 28 J Holder c Rinku Singh b Southee 13 D Chameera run out (Indrajith) 0 Extras (b-1, lb-1, w-2) 4 Total (7 wkts, 20 Overs) 176 Fall of Wickets: 1-2, 2-73, 3-107, 4-122, 5-160, 6-175, 7-176 Bowling: Southee 4-0-28-1, Shivam Mavi 4-0-50-1, Sunil Narine 4-0-20-1, Anukul Roy 3-0-27-0, Harshit Rana 2-0-27-0, Russell 3-0-22-2. (MORE) PTI KHS KHS KHS

