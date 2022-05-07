British YouTube star Rich arrested at Baikonur Cosmodrome - Russia

British YouTube travel blogger Benjamin Rich and a Belarusian woman have been arrested at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, the head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos said on Saturday.

Dmitry Rogozin said in an online post that Rich - whose channel has 3.3 million followers - and Alina Tseliupa had been detained near one of the launch pads at Baikonur and were being held by city authorities. He posted photos of Rich's visa and Tseliupa's passport.

