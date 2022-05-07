EXCLUSIVE-Baseball-Dodgers in talks to play in Paris in 2025 - source
The Los Angeles Dodgers are in talks to play a game at the Stade De France in Paris in the summer of 2025, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. The move would be the latest attempt by North American sports leagues to make inroads in France.
The move would be the latest attempt by North American sports leagues to make inroads in France. The National Basketball Association will hold a regular season game in Paris in 2023 and the Olympics will be held in the French capital in 2024.
It is not yet known who the National League West-leading Dodgers will play against. The Dodgers and Major League Baseball did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
