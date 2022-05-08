Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Omicron patients face risk from variants; SpaceX capsule splashes down, bringing 4 astronauts home from a 6-month mission
Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Omicron patients face risk from variants The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review.
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.
Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Omicron patients face risk from variants
The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review. Obesity may weaken vaccine protection in the never infected
SpaceX capsule splashes down, bringing 4 astronauts home from a 6-month mission
The third long-duration astronaut team launched by SpaceX to the International Space Station (ISS) safely returned to Earth early on Friday, splashing down in the Gulf of Mexico off Florida to end months of orbital research ranging from space-grown chilies to robots. The SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule dubbed Endurance, carrying three U.S. NASA astronauts and a European Space Agency (ESA) crewmate from Germany, parachuted into calm seas in darkness at the conclusion of a 23-hour-plus autonomous flight home from the ISS.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Science News Roundup: Explainer-Scientists investigate hepatitis outbreak in children in Europe, US; Scientists breed threatened Florida coral species in step toward reef restoration and more
Space Blocs: The future of international cooperation in space is splitting along lines of power on Earth
Check out this image of Earth and Moon taken from Mars orbit by NASA's HiRISE
Biodiversity and ecosystem protection highlighted on Mother Earth Day
Science News Roundup: Explainer-Scientists investigate hepatitis outbreak in children in Europe, US; Scientists breed threatened Florida coral species in step toward reef restoration