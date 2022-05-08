The scoreboard in the IPL match between RCB and SRH on Sunday.

Scoreboard Royal Challengers Bangalore Virat Kohli c Williamson b J Suchith 0 Faf du Plessis not out 73 Rajat Patidar c Tripathi b J Suchith 48 Glenn Maxwell c Markram b Kartik Tyagi 33 Dinesh Karthik not out 30 Extras (lb-1, w-6, nb-1) 8 Total (For 3 wkts, 20 Overs) 192 Fall of Wickets: 1-0, 2-105, 3-159 Bowling: Jagadeesha Suchith 4-0-30-2, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4-0-34-0, Fazalhaq Farooqi 4-0-47-0, Kartik Tyagi 4-0-42-1, Umran Malik 2-0-25-0, Abhishek Sharma 2-0-13-0.

