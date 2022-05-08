RCB beat SRH by 67 runs
Brief Scores Royal Challengers Bangalore 1923 in 20 overs Faf du Plessis 73 not out, Rajat Patidar 48, Dinesh Karthik 30 not out J Suchith 230.Sunrisers Hyderabad 125 all out in 19.2 overs Rahul Tripathi 58 Wanindu Hasaranga 518.
- Country:
- India
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 67 runs in the Indian Premier League here on Sunday.
RCB made 192 for 3 with skipper Faf du Plessis remaining not out on 73 off 50 balls. Rajat Patidar got 48 off 38 balls while Dinesh Karthik smashed 30 not out off just eight balls.
In response, SRH were all out for 125 in 19.2 overs. Brief Scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore: 192/3 in 20 overs (Faf du Plessis 73 not out, Rajat Patidar 48, Dinesh Karthik 30 not out; J Suchith 2/30).
Sunrisers Hyderabad: 125 all out in 19.2 overs (Rahul Tripathi 58; Wanindu Hasaranga 5/18).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
IPL 2022: Dinesh Karthik anticipating bowlers, picking up length smartly, says Ravi Shastri
Parimatch News Ropes in Dinesh Karthik as its Brand Ambassador
Rajasthan Royals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 29 runs in Indian Premier League.
Cricket-Kohli gets Bangalore backing despite latest batting failure
Bangalore Watch Company™ Celebrates Golden Jubilee of 1971 Indian Air Force Operations with a Limited Edition Watch Collection