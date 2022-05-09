Left Menu

Samsung highlights ways to obtain 6G spectrum in new whitepaper

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 09-05-2022 13:40 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 13:19 IST
Samsung highlights ways to obtain 6G spectrum in new whitepaper
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Korea Rep

Samsung on Sunday, May 8, released a new whitepaper that highlights the company's vision and plans for securing global frequency bands for 6G, the next-generation communication system.

Titled "6G Spectrum: Expanding the Frontier" the new paper discusses ways to obtain the spectrum needed to achieve the company's 6G vision, which would require spectrum with ultra-wideband contiguous bandwidth ranging from hundreds of MHz to tens of GHz to enable new services, the company said in a media release.

In the new whitepaper, the South Korean tech giant proposes considering all available bands for 6G, from low-band under 1 GHz, to mid-band in the 1-24 GHz range and high-band in the 24-300 GHz range. The white paper also highlights the importance of securing new bands for commercial deployments of 6G including the mid-band within the 7-24 GHz range and the sub-terahertz (sub-THz) band in the 92–300 GHz range.

Samsung also highlighted its research findings on some of the 6G candidate technologies including:

  • Sub-THz band communications - It is expected to support the data rate up to 1 Tbps, 50 times faster than 20 Gbps of 5G networks
  • Reconfigurable intelligent surface (RIS) - It can improve the beam sharpness and can steer or reflect the wireless signal to the desired direction with the use of a metamaterial surface.
  • Cross division duplex (XDD) - It can improve the propagation distance of uplink signal up to two times in the TDD system by enabling the continuous uplink transmission in a small portion of the system bandwidth.
  • Full-duplex - With this technology, data transmission and reception can take place simultaneously using the same frequency so that the data speed increases up to two times.
  • Artificial intelligence (AI)-based nonlinearity compensation (AI-NC) - It can significantly improve the coverage and quality of high-rate data signals.
  • AI-based energy saving (AI-ES) - It capitalizes on AI to minimize energy consumption at the base station by adjusting the parameters controlling the power on/off of selected cells depending on traffic load, without affecting network performance.

More information can be found here.

TRENDING

1
4 men killed in road mishap in TN

4 men killed in road mishap in TN

 India
2
AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified aircraft

AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified air...

 India
3
Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Omicron patients face risk from variants; SpaceX capsule splashes down, bringing 4 astronauts home from a 6-month mission

Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Om...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022