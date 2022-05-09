Samsung highlights ways to obtain 6G spectrum in new whitepaper

Samsung on Sunday, May 8, released a new whitepaper that highlights the company's vision and plans for securing global frequency bands for 6G, the next-generation communication system.

Titled "6G Spectrum: Expanding the Frontier" the new paper discusses ways to obtain the spectrum needed to achieve the company's 6G vision, which would require spectrum with ultra-wideband contiguous bandwidth ranging from hundreds of MHz to tens of GHz to enable new services, the company said in a media release.

In the new whitepaper, the South Korean tech giant proposes considering all available bands for 6G, from low-band under 1 GHz, to mid-band in the 1-24 GHz range and high-band in the 24-300 GHz range. The white paper also highlights the importance of securing new bands for commercial deployments of 6G including the mid-band within the 7-24 GHz range and the sub-terahertz (sub-THz) band in the 92–300 GHz range.

Samsung also highlighted its research findings on some of the 6G candidate technologies including:

Sub-THz band communications - It is expected to support the data rate up to 1 Tbps, 50 times faster than 20 Gbps of 5G networks

Reconfigurable intelligent surface (RIS) - It can improve the beam sharpness and can steer or reflect the wireless signal to the desired direction with the use of a metamaterial surface.

Cross division duplex (XDD) - It can improve the propagation distance of uplink signal up to two times in the TDD system by enabling the continuous uplink transmission in a small portion of the system bandwidth.

Full-duplex - With this technology, data transmission and reception can take place simultaneously using the same frequency so that the data speed increases up to two times.

Artificial intelligence (AI)-based nonlinearity compensation (AI-NC) - It can significantly improve the coverage and quality of high-rate data signals.

AI-based energy saving (AI-ES) - It capitalizes on AI to minimize energy consumption at the base station by adjusting the parameters controlling the power on/off of selected cells depending on traffic load, without affecting network performance.

More information can be found here.