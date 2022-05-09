Left Menu

'If I die under mysterious circumstances': Elon Musk's tweet sets Internet abuzz, angers mother Maye

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, on Monday, set social media abuzz with his latest Twitter post, where he talked about "dying under mysterious circumstances."

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, on Monday, set social media abuzz with his latest Twitter post, where he talked about "dying under mysterious circumstances." This trademark cryptic tweet from the world's richest man not only confused the entire Internet but also received a stern response from his mother, Maye Musk.

"If I die under mysterious circumstances, it's been nice knowin ya," tweeted Musk. Elon's mother Maye responded with a stern warning for her son, quoting the tweet and saying, "That's not funny!" To which, Elon Musk replied, "Sorry! I will do my best to stay alive."

Shortly after his mysterious tweet, Musk shared a post that seemed to be a communication stating that he is involved in aiding the 'fascist forces in Ukraine' with communication equipment from his Starlink satellite company. Elon's tweets have always attracted lots of responses from the netizens, including this one.

Here are some reactions. Elon Musk recently bought out Twitter for USD 44 Billion. (ANI)

