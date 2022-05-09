Roche Diabetes Care Launches ACCU-FINE® Pen Needles for Virtually Painless Insulin Delivery

Aims to increase compliance and improve outcomes for People with Diabetes (PwD) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Roche Diabetes Care India (RDC India) today announced the launch of ACCU-FINE®, quality pen needles to make the process of insulin delivery smoother and virtually painless for people with diabetes. This latest innovation from Roche Diabetes Care, makers of ACCU-CHEK®, aims to make the process of insulin delivery easier thereby leading to better diabetes management for people with diabetes.

About ACCU-FINE® • Available in packs of 100 needles each • Available in three variants: o 31G 5mm, o 32G 4mm o 33G 4mm (external diameter of 0.20mm and short length of 4mm) • • Dual protection with two protective covers • Compatible with all pens The ACCU-FINE® needles are available in packs of 100 in three variants including a 33G 4mm variant, which is a first in India. Based on deep customer insights, the ACCU-FINE® Pen Needles are specially designed with three key features to make them gentle in use. First, the needle has a special cut at the tip to ensure gentle insertion; second, the needle has a thin wall to enable rapid insulin flow; and third, the needle has a special coating that allows it to be inserted into the skin easily. The needles come with a sealed sterile protective cap and an additional protective cap for double protection.

Speaking about this launch, Omar Sherief, Cluster Head – India Middle East and Africa, RDC said, “An important part of successful diabetes management is regular and timely insulin delivery. The process of injecting is sometimes unpleasant for people with diabetes, causing fear. This often leads to insulin initiation delay which is closely associated with poor glycemic control and further clinical complications1. In keeping with our commitment to #PutPatientsFirst, we believe that our ACCU-FINE® Pen Needles will make the insulin initiation experience easier & virtually painless for people with diabetes. With this initiative we are one step closer to helping people with diabetes manage their condition better.” The product is already available for purchase in pharmacies across the Indian market.

About Roche Diabetes Care Roche Diabetes Care has been pioneering innovative diabetes technologies and services for more than 40 years. More than 5,500 employees in over 100 markets worldwide work every day to support people with diabetes and those at risk to achieve more time in their target ranges and experience true relief from the daily therapy routines.

Being a global leader in integrated Personalised Diabetes Management (iPDM), Roche Diabetes Care collaborates with thought leaders around the globe, including people with diabetes, caregivers, healthcare providers and payers. Roche Diabetes Care aims to transform and advance care provision and foster sustainable care structures. Under the brands RocheDiabetes, Accu-Chek and mySugr, comprising glucose monitoring, insulin delivery systems and digital solutions, Roche Diabetes Care unites with its partners to create patient-centred value. By building and collaborating in an open ecosystem, connecting devices and digital solutions as well as contextualise relevant data points, Roche Diabetes Care enables deeper insights and a better understanding of the disease, leading to personalised and effective therapy adjustments. For better outcomes and true relief.

Since 2017, mySugr one of the most popular diabetes management apps is part of Roche Diabetes Care.

About Roche Founded in 1896 in Basel, Switzerland, as one of the first industrial manufacturers of branded medicines, Roche has grown into the world’s largest biotechnology company and the global leader in in-vitro diagnostics. The company pursues scientific excellence to discover and develop medicines and diagnostics for improving and saving the lives of people around the world. We are a pioneer in personalised healthcare and want to further transform how healthcare is delivered to have an even greater impact. To provide the best care for each person we partner with many stakeholders and combine our strengths in Diagnostics and Pharma with data insights from the clinical practice.

In recognizing our endeavor to pursue a long-term perspective in all we do, Roche has been named one of the most sustainable companies in the pharmaceuticals industry by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for the thirteenth consecutive year. This distinction also reflects our efforts to improve access to healthcare together with local partners in every country we work.

Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan.

