Telecom Dept releases Radio Telephony Restricted exam schedule

Department of Telecommunications, Ministry of Communications, Government of India, has released the Radio Telephony Restricted(Aero) exam schedule at Chennai, New Delhi, Hyderabad and Kolkata Centres for the Year 2022. A Notice pertaining to this has been uploaded on website of Department of Telecommunications ( https://dot.gov.in/spectrummanagement/release-rtr-exam-schedule-chennai-new-delhi-hyderabad-and-kolkata-centres-year )

The Ministry of Communications, Department of Telecommunications, Wireless Planning and Co-ordination Wing will hold examinations for award of Radio Telephony Restricted(Aero) Certificate of Proficiency and Licence to operate in the Aero mobile Service under the Indian Wireless Telegraphy (Commercial Radio Operator's Certificate of Proficiency and Licence to Operate Wireless Telegraphy) Rules, 1954 and subsequent amendments made thereafter.

(With Inputs from PIB)