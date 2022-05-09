Awshad grows exponentially by 100% amid the pandemic, sowing the seeds of leadership in India's cannabis wellness space

Delhi-NCR-based cannabis wellness startup Awshad, which has recently completed one year of its India operations, has announced that it has witnessed 100 percent growth in since its inception in 2021. During the last one-year period, the startup has seen a notable jump in its revenue and its products' sales have skyrocketed by more than 2x. This kind of exponential growth has been achieved by Awshad despite the ongoing pandemic and the existing regulatory hurdles and low awareness currently of the cannabis sector in our country.

Notably, Awshad has also, in its first year of operations, ventured into the pet wellness domain by launching its novel product named Full Spectrum Vijaya Oil (CBD Oil) for Pets. On the other hand, to enable holistic well-being for humans, they have launched Awshad Full Spectrum Vijaya Oil in the form of oral tinctures in 3 distinct flavors (i.e. natural, tulsi, and peppermint) – which is already very well-received and is creating a stir in the Indian wellness market. Awshad's products are lab-tested and certified at ACS Laboratory in Florida (USA), and are licensed by the Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India.

According to an internal customer survey conducted by Awshad recently, it was found that 47.2 percent of their users are using their products for overall wellness, while 52.8 percent are using the products for moderate to severe ailments. On the other hand, the survey also shows that among the major cities of the nation, Delhi is leading in terms of Awshad's cannabis wellness products' adoption, followed by Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, and Jaipur, among other cities. Shivam Singhee, Co-Founder & CEO, Arshad says, "We at Awshad are happy to note that our flagship cannabis wellness products have established trust among our consumers and doctors alike and enabled rapid growth trajectory for our company. In the long run, we are aiming at leadership within this category in India by becoming the most trusted brand in India's cannabis wellness space, and providing high-end, superlative, and innovative products to our customers. We strongly believe that the future of Awshad and the cannabis wellness space in India are tied together; hence in the years to come, we will continue to do everything in our capacity to educate and bring large-scale awareness about the tremendous health and wellness wonders of cannabis." Richa Jaggi, Co-Founder & CMO, Awshad adds, "The journey of Awshad has been exciting and phenomenal so far. Beyond just the upward growth and revenue numbers, what we consider to be our biggest achievement is launching the first-of-its-kind and only CBD wellness product exclusively for pets, along with the products we offer for humans. Seeing the difference we make in the quality of lives of humans and animals alike and helping them combat chronic pain and ailments is what is driving us to grow and scale continuously. We are gearing up for an even bigger and better 2022 with new CBD based products and formats in the pipeline" The startup currently has 3 major revenue streams, with the main one being D2C commerce (providing products directly to consumers via their website www.awshad.com); the second one being a strong network of Ayurvedic doctors where Awshad dispenses its medical cannabis products for their patients, and third and lastly, via various events and exhibitions where they are setting up stalls.

In the near future, Awshad has plans to expand into different formats of Vijaya (cannabis extract)-based medicine such as soft gels, gummies, topicals like creams, roll-ons, balms etc., and then later on they will be expanding into CBD-based skincare products such as face serums and acne treatment products. They are also planning to invest in creating awareness and educating the market about cannabis healthcare products, and destigmatize this versatile and miraculous plant. Awshad is also keen to help move forward clinical research in cannabis use for cancer patients by working with oncologists, psychologists and other medical professionals in this sphere. About Awshad Awshad is a South-Delhi-based cannabis wellness startup co-founded and bootstrapped by Shivam Singhee, CEO, and Richa Jaggi, CMO. Awshad's clinically-tested, vegan and gluten-free Full-Spectrum CBD products are made using the highest quality cannabis extract in a bid to provide better health and wellness to people of all ages and backgrounds. However, the products are especially targeted toward those dealing with lifestyle ailments such as stress, insomnia, anxiety, chronic pain, epilepsy, and inflammation, among various other lifestyle issues. The startup works with the objective and vision to revolutionize the wellness space in India while providing profound and long-term physical and mental health and wellness benefits to their customers.

