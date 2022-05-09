Putin: There is no doubt Russia's operation in Ukraine will achieve result - TASS
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday there was no doubt Moscow's "special military operation" in Ukraine would achieve its result, according to the TASS news agency.
Putin was speaking after overseeing the annual military parade on Moscow's Red Square to mark the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two.
"All plans are being fulfilled. A result will be achieved - on that account, there is no doubt," he was quoted as saying.
