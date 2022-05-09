Left Menu

KKR beat MI by 52 runs

Brief Scores Kolkata Knight Riders 1659 in 20 overs Venkatesh Iyer 43, Nitish Rana 43 Jasprit Bumrah 510.Mumbai Indians 113 all out in 17.3 overs Ishan Kishan 51 Pat Cummins 322.

PTI | Navimumbai | Updated: 09-05-2022 23:14 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 23:14 IST
Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Mumbai Indians by 52 runs in an Indian Premier League match here on Monday.

Jasprit Bumrah finally rose to the occasion with a five-wicket haul to restrict KKR to 165 for nine after being sent into bat.

Venkatesh Iyer (43 off 24 balls) and Nitish Rana (43 off 26 balls) starred with the bat for KKR. MI failed to chase down the target as they were bowled out for 113 in 17.3 overs. Ishan Kishan top-scored (51 off 43) for MI. Pat Cummins picked up three wickets giving away 22 runs. Brief Scores: Kolkata Knight Riders: 165/9 in 20 overs (Venkatesh Iyer 43, Nitish Rana 43; Jasprit Bumrah 5/10).

Mumbai Indians: 113 all out in 17.3 overs (Ishan Kishan 51; Pat Cummins 3/22).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

