S.Korea's new president says door for dialogue with N.Korea remains open

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 10-05-2022 08:09 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 08:09 IST
South Korea's new conservative President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Tuesday the door for dialogue with North Korea will remain open as he was sworn in amid the North's increased threats to speed up its nuclear and missile development.

Yoon said in his first speech as president that South Korea was prepared to present an "audacious plan" to strengthen North Korea's economy if it embarks on a process to complete denuclearisation.

"While North Korea’s nuclear weapon programs are a threat not only to our security and that of Northeast Asia, the door to dialogue will remain open so that we can peacefully resolve this threat," Yoon said at his inauguration ceremony.

