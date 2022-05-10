Disprz Partners with Purple Quarter to Appoint Alagu Sundaram M as the VP of Engineering

BANGALORE, India, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bespoke CTO Search firm, Purple Quarter facilitated Disprz, an AI-powered E-learning and cognitive science-based learning platform, in finding the right tech leader by closing on Alagu Sundaram M as the VP of Engineering.

Founded in 2015, with the mission to empower people, Disprz is helping enterprises unlock business potential by enabling organization-wide skilling. With the company advancing at a rocket pace and envisioning scaling to a large SaaS Enterprise, it sought a strong tech leadership opening the mandate for its Head of Engineering role. Disprz collaborated with Purple Quarter for finding an apt tech leader.

''Purple Quarter has played an exceptional role in mapping and locating Alagu as the VP of Engineering for our fast-growing tech team. We are pleased to welcome Alagu, and I am certain that his in-depth knowledge and technical expertise will help us in aligning our tech & business priorities. I appreciate the extensive efforts put in by the Purple Quarter team to understand our company's goals, roadmap and culture, and to have delivered accordingly towards the role mandate,'' shares Subbu Vishwanathan, Founder and CTO, Disprz. Prior to joining Disprz, Alagu was the CTO of the New York-headquartered fashion platform, eShakti. With over 15 years of industry expertise as a seasoned tech leader, Alagu has a strong background in end-to-end product development. In the past, he has worked with notable companies such as Amazon and Microsoft. His entrepreneurial debut was with - Little Spartans, a holistic child development academy that provides fun and pressure-free sports coaching. Over the years, Alagu has contributed to the development of several products and services.

Speaking of his appointment, Alagu shared, ''I am delighted to be a part of the Disprz team and looking forward to building and implementing cutting-edge technology products to strengthen and augment the e-learning platform's existing capabilities. Greatly appreciate Purple Quarter's transparent & streamlined methodology, along with the constant support & guidance throughout the process.'' Purple Quarter's unmatched tech network, extensive talent pool, and comprehensive end-to-end search process have been instrumental in securing multiple key tech heads for the likes of Licious, PharmEasy, Upstox, Urban Company, Vedantu, Acko, Pratilipi, Rupeek and more.

About Purple Quarter Purple Quarter is a Bespoke CTO Search firm based out of Bangalore. In just five years, it has mapped out over 7000+ tech leaders across the globe. With a singular approach, Purple Quarter offers detailed insight into the Tech Leadership hiring space for startups and corporates. The diverse clientele of companies such as Walmart, Swiggy, RBIH, Inmobi, ACKO, PharmEasy, Browserstack, Urban Company, hike, Clari, and many more, reflect Purple Quarter's unmatched position.

