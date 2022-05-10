KPIT to Create Opportunities in Cutting Edge Automotive Software in Kochi

• Aligns with KPITs ''Best Place to Grow'' mission • To benefit 100s of professionals looking for cutting edge opportunities closer to home KPIT Technologies Ltd (NSE: KPITTECH BSE: 542651), a global partner to the automotive and mobility ecosystem for making software-defined vehicles a reality, announced the development of the Software Excellence Centre in Kochi. The Centre will be developed along with PathPartner Technology, which joined the KPIT family in 2021.

KPIT's strategic partnership with global OEMs and Tier 1s and focus on building software-defined vehicles consistently creates new opportunities in the automotive and mobility domain. The skilled talent in India is looking for challenging work, great culture, flexibility, and high growth - while being closer to home. ''Best Place to Grow'' mission at KPIT focuses on investing in centers, training, and a culture of excellence, becoming a net new talent creator for the automotive software ecosystem. Software Excellence Center in Kochi will add over 200 roles immediately and plans significant additions in the near future.

Rajesh Janwadkar, SVP, and Member of Executive Board, KPIT Technologies, said, "We are excited to scale operations in Kochi. We plan to tap into talent in different hubs of India and continue to look for engineers who are passionate about automotive technologies. Today's skilled talent demands quality and challenging work, and autonomy, with a clear purpose. Kochi Center expansion will offer a great combination of challenge, culture, and growth for talent in the region and people who wish to move closer home." All career opportunities currently available at the Kochi Software Excellence Center are available on http://kpit.com/careers/hiringdrive-Kochi2022 KPIT hiring drive at Kochi is organized between 19th to 21st May 2022. Register here for the same.

Press Release available on: https://www.kpit.com/news/kpit-creating-career-opportunities-for-cutting-edge-automotive-software-in-Kochi About KPIT KPIT is a leading independent software development and integration partner helping mobility leapfrog towards a clean, smart, and safe future. With 8,500 automobelievers across the globe specializing in embedded software, AI, and digital solutions, KPIT accelerates its clients' implementation of next-generation technologies for the future mobility roadmap. With engineering centers in Europe, the USA, Japan, China, Thailand, and India, KPIT works with leaders in automotive and mobility and is present where the ecosystem is transforming. For more details, visit www.kpit.com KPIT Newsroom and Media resources center: https://www.kpit.com/newsroom/

