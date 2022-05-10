Left Menu

Russia behind cyberattack against satellite internet modems in Ukraine - EU

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-05-2022 16:30 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 16:21 IST
Russia behind cyberattack against satellite internet modems in Ukraine - EU
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Russia was behind a massive cyberattack against a satellite internet network that took thousands of modems offline at the onset of the war in Ukraine, the European Union said in a statement on Monday.

The attack against Viasat's KA-SAT network in late February took place just as Russian armor pushed into Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

