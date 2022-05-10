Russia behind cyberattack against satellite internet modems in Ukraine - EU
Russia was behind a massive cyberattack against a satellite internet network that took thousands of modems offline at the onset of the war in Ukraine, the European Union said in a statement on Monday.
The attack against Viasat's KA-SAT network in late February took place just as Russian armor pushed into Ukraine.
