Left Menu

Baby formula shortage forces CVS Health to limit purchases

Pharmacy chain CVS Health Corp said on Tuesday it has limited in-store and online purchases of baby formula products to three per order, citing a supply shortfall and surging consumer demand. Abbott maintains no formula that has been distributed has tested positive for bacteria. CVS said in an emailed statement it was working with its baby formula suppliers to address the shortage.

Reuters | Updated: 10-05-2022 18:05 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 17:26 IST
Baby formula shortage forces CVS Health to limit purchases
CVS Health Corp Image Credit: Twitter (@CVSHealth)

Pharmacy chain CVS Health Corp said on Tuesday it has limited in-store and online purchases of baby formula products to three per order, citing a supply shortfall and surging consumer demand. The move comes after Abbott Laboratories recalled some of its infant formula products including Similac in February due to complaints about bacterial infections in infants who consumed the products. Abbott maintains no formula that has been distributed has tested positive for bacteria.

CVS said in an emailed statement it was working with its baby formula suppliers to address the shortage. Retail chains Walmart, Target, Walgreens Boots Alliance, and Kroger did not immediately respond to Reuters requests seeking comment on purchase limits.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

 India
2
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam
3
Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular image

Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular ...

 Global
4
Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Police

Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Po...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022