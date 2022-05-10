Left Menu

TEC & M/s VVDN sign MoU to facilitate registered startups, MSMEs for Open RAN testing

Both TEC & M/s VVDN have agreed to collaborate and work jointly in the area of Open RAN testing during the tenure of MoU which is for 5 years from the date of signing..

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2022 18:41 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 18:41 IST
TEC & M/s VVDN sign MoU to facilitate registered startups, MSMEs for Open RAN testing
On this occasion, Shri Nizamul Haq, Member (Services) appreciated the efforts of TEC and assured that DOT will provide all necessary support for effective implementation of MoU. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_Guwahati)
  • Country:
  • India

Telecommunication Engineering Centre (TEC), a technical arm of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) signed today a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with M/s VVDN Technologies Private Limited, an Indian product engineering and manufacturing company working in various technology domains including 5G, Networking, IoT, Cloud & Apps.

The MoU was signed by Shri A.S.Verma, DDG (MT), TEC and Shri Puneet Agarwal, CEO, M/s VVDN in the presence of Shri Nizamul Haq, Member (Services), Digital Communication Commission (DCC), Department of Telecommunications. The signing event was attended by Shri R.R. Mittar Sr. DDG, TEC, Shri Prashanth Kumar DDG (MTCTE), Shri Akhilesh Kumar Gupta DDG (RC) and other officers from both the organizations.

The signing of MoU will facilitate registered startups, innovators and MSMEs working in the field of Open RAN to get their product tested at the existing lab of M/s VVDN at Gurugram for interoperability among Open RAN components (RU/DU/CU) from different vendors along with radio conformance, protocol and interface testing as per defined Open RAN Standards at a subsidized tariff to be decided with mutual consent among MoU partners. The product offered for testing will be certified by TEC.

Such testing certification shall accelerate the research innovation domestic design and manufacturing .It is aimed that India shall be emerging as design leader in 5G/ORAN. This test certification eco system will make India as design testing and certification hub of Asia.

Both TEC & M/s VVDN have agreed to collaborate and work jointly in the area of Open RAN testing during the tenure of MoU which is for 5 years from the date of signing.. This is the first of its kind MoU signed by TEC as a step towards leveraging the existing Open RAN testing ecosystem in partnership with a private firm. TEC is undertaking massive reform to create best market access system in the world.

On this occasion, Shri Nizamul Haq, Member (Services) appreciated the efforts of TEC and assured that DOT will provide all necessary support for effective implementation of MoU.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

 India
2
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam
3
Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular image

Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular ...

 Global
4
Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Police

Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Po...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022