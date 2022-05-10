TEC & M/s VVDN sign MoU to facilitate registered startups, MSMEs for Open RAN testing

Telecommunication Engineering Centre (TEC), a technical arm of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) signed today a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with M/s VVDN Technologies Private Limited, an Indian product engineering and manufacturing company working in various technology domains including 5G, Networking, IoT, Cloud & Apps.

The MoU was signed by Shri A.S.Verma, DDG (MT), TEC and Shri Puneet Agarwal, CEO, M/s VVDN in the presence of Shri Nizamul Haq, Member (Services), Digital Communication Commission (DCC), Department of Telecommunications. The signing event was attended by Shri R.R. Mittar Sr. DDG, TEC, Shri Prashanth Kumar DDG (MTCTE), Shri Akhilesh Kumar Gupta DDG (RC) and other officers from both the organizations.

The signing of MoU will facilitate registered startups, innovators and MSMEs working in the field of Open RAN to get their product tested at the existing lab of M/s VVDN at Gurugram for interoperability among Open RAN components (RU/DU/CU) from different vendors along with radio conformance, protocol and interface testing as per defined Open RAN Standards at a subsidized tariff to be decided with mutual consent among MoU partners. The product offered for testing will be certified by TEC.

Such testing certification shall accelerate the research innovation domestic design and manufacturing .It is aimed that India shall be emerging as design leader in 5G/ORAN. This test certification eco system will make India as design testing and certification hub of Asia.

Both TEC & M/s VVDN have agreed to collaborate and work jointly in the area of Open RAN testing during the tenure of MoU which is for 5 years from the date of signing.. This is the first of its kind MoU signed by TEC as a step towards leveraging the existing Open RAN testing ecosystem in partnership with a private firm. TEC is undertaking massive reform to create best market access system in the world.

On this occasion, Shri Nizamul Haq, Member (Services) appreciated the efforts of TEC and assured that DOT will provide all necessary support for effective implementation of MoU.

(With Inputs from PIB)