Left Menu

Major U.S. retailers limit baby formula purchases on shortage

U.S. retailers including Target Corp , CVS Health Corp and Walgreens Boots Alliance said on Tuesday they have limited purchases of baby formula due to a supply shortfall. The limits come after major supplier Abbott Laboratories recalled some baby formula including Similac in February following complaints of bacterial infections in infants who consumed the products.

Reuters | Updated: 10-05-2022 18:36 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 18:36 IST
Major U.S. retailers limit baby formula purchases on shortage

U.S. retailers including Target Corp , CVS Health Corp and Walgreens Boots Alliance said on Tuesday they have limited purchases of baby formula due to a supply shortfall.

The limits come after major supplier Abbott Laboratories recalled some baby formula including Similac in February following complaints of bacterial infections in infants who consumed the products. CVS said in an emailed statement it restricted in-store and online purchases to three per order last month, while Walgreens issued a similar cap early in March.

Grocer Kroger has a limit of four products per customer, while Target has had restrictions on online purchases for weeks. Abbott announced last month it would release limited quantities of nutrition products that had been put on hold following the recall. It has said no formula that has been distributed tested positive for bacteria.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

 India
2
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam
3
Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular image

Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular ...

 Global
4
Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Police

Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Po...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022