IBM announces new and expanded partnership to address talent shortage

In line with its commitment to skill 30 million people worldwide by 2030, IBM today announced a partnership with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), Specialisterne Foundation, and six Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs) to address the talent shortage and cybersecurity crisis in the United States.

The expanded partnership is aimed at providing no-cost STEM job training to U.S. military veterans, neurodivergent learners worldwide, and university students from underrepresented communities in the U.S.

We believe that the most promising job candidates for today's demanding careers will come from communities that may have been historically overlooked or excluded due to outdated hiring policies and old-fashioned credentialling," said Justina Nixon-Saintil, Vice President, IBM Corporate Social Responsibility and ESG.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs' Veteran Employment Through Technology Education Courses (VET TEC) Employer Consortium and IBM will help military veterans to pursue customized learning paths and other accelerated, non-traditional job training for high-demand technology careers.

Last year, IBM committed to partner with HBCUs to establish Cybersecurity Leadership Centers to build a more diverse U.S. cyber workforce and today the company has announced the first six of more than 20 Cybersecurity Leadership Centers with the following HBCUs and HBCU systems - North Carolina A&T State University, Southern University System, Clark Atlanta University, Xavier University of Louisiana, Morgan State University, South Carolina State University.

Participant universities will have access to a customized, multi-year cybersecurity experience with IBM, including cybersecurity curricula, cloud access, and an immersive learning experience to expand HBCUs' capacity to develop top talent in the cybersecurity sector, the company said in a media release on Monday.

More information can be found here.