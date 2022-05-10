Blinken: Russia launched cyber attacks to disrupt Ukraine during invasion
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday said Russia launched cyber attacks in late February against commercial satellite communications networks to disrupt Ukrainian command and control during Moscow's invasion of its neighbor.
Those actions had spillover impacts into other European countries, Blinken said in a statement.
The United States and its allies and partners are taking steps to defend against Russia's actions, Blinken said. The United States has developed new mechanisms to help Ukraine identify cyber threats and recover from cyber incidents, he said.
