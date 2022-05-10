Left Menu

IPL Scoreboard: GT vs LSG

PTI | Pune | Updated: 10-05-2022 21:37 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 21:37 IST
IPL Scoreboard: GT vs LSG
  • Country:
  • India

Scoreboard of the IPL match between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants here on Tuesday.

Gujarat Titans Innings: Wriddhiman Saha c Avesh b Mohsin 5 Shubman Gill not out 63 Matthew Wade c de Kock b Avesh 10 Hardik Pandya c de Kock b Avesh 11 David Miller c Badoni b Holder 26 Rahul Tewatia not out 22 Extras: (LB-1 W-6) 7 Total: (For 4 wickets in 20 overs) 144 Fall of wickets: 1/8 2/24 3/51 4/103 Bowling: Mohsin Khan 4-0-18-1, Dushmantha Chameera 4-0-34-0, Avesh Khan 4-0-26-2, Krunal Pandya 4-0-24-0, Jason Holder 4-0-41- 1. More PTI PDS PDS PDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

 India
2
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam
3
Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular image

Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular ...

 Global
4
Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Police

Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Po...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022