IPL Scoreboard: GT vs LSG

Scoreboard of the IPL match between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants here on Tuesday.

Gujarat Titans Innings: Wriddhiman Saha c Avesh b Mohsin 5 Shubman Gill not out 63 Matthew Wade c de Kock b Avesh 10 Hardik Pandya c de Kock b Avesh 11 David Miller c Badoni b Holder 26 Rahul Tewatia not out 22 Extras: (LB-1 W-6) 7 Total: (For 4 wickets in 20 overs) 144 Fall of wickets: 1/8 2/24 3/51 4/103 Bowling: Mohsin Khan 4-0-18-1, Dushmantha Chameera 4-0-34-0, Avesh Khan 4-0-26-2, Krunal Pandya 4-0-24-0, Jason Holder 4-0-41- 1.

