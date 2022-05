Brussels donor conference raises 6.4 bln euros for Syria, neighbours

An international donor conference raised 6.4 billion euros ($6.7 bln) for Syria and its neighbours on Tuesday, a senior European Union official said.

"The total pledge amounts to 6.4 billion euros, or 6.7 billion U.S. dollars," EU commissioner Olivier Varhelyi said.

The event brought together representatives of 55 countries and 22 international organisations, but excluded Russia because of its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

