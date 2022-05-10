Left Menu

Vivo's X80 lineup to make Indian market debut in May

The Vivo X80 series, which was unveiled last month in China, is all set to make its debut in the Indian market on May 18.

ANI | Dongguan | Updated: 10-05-2022 23:38 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 23:38 IST
Vivo's X80 lineup to make Indian market debut in May
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

The Vivo X80 series, which was unveiled last month in China, is all set to make its debut in the Indian market on May 18. According to GSM Arena, the lineup includes three models - X80, X80 Pro, and X80 Pro+ but the flagship variant has not been unveiled yet, and it will only arrive in Q3 2022.

Moreover, Vivo India has only confirmed the X80 Pro explicitly, but the use of the word "series" in its promo campaign pretty much confirms the company will also launch the X80 in India on May 18. As per GSM Arena, Vivo hasn't revealed the X80 and X80 Pro's Indian prices yet, but the company says the smartphones will be sold exclusively through e-commerce sites. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam
2
Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Italy to hold boar cull around Rome to stem African swine fever; Analysis-Test, test, test? Scientists question costly mass COVID checks and more

Health News Roundup: Italy to hold boar cull around Rome to stem African swi...

 Global
4
NASA’s InSight Mars lander detects biggest marsquake yet

NASA’s InSight Mars lander detects biggest marsquake yet

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022