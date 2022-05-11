S.Korea's Yoon says security situation tense amid talk of N.Korea's possible nuclear test

South Korea's new president Yoon Suk-yeol said on Wednesday the security situation on the Korean peninsula was "tense", citing talk of the North's possible nuclear test. Yoon made the comment during a meeting with secretaries, urging officials to stay alert to better respond in such situations, according to a pool report from the South Korean presidential office.

He also said during the meeting that price growth was the biggest problem facing the economy. "The economy is in a very difficult situation and the top problem is price growth," he said. "We need to take a thorough review of various indicators and continue to study ways to contain prices based on analysis of sources of price growth."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)