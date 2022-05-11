S.Korea's Yoon says security situation tense amid talk of N.Korea's possible nuclear test
Yoon made the comment during a meeting with secretaries, urging officials to stay alert to better respond in such situations, according to a pool report from the South Korean presidential office. He also said during the meeting that price growth was the biggest problem facing the economy. "The economy is in a very difficult situation and the top problem is price growth," he said.
He also said during the meeting that price growth was the biggest problem facing the economy. "The economy is in a very difficult situation and the top problem is price growth," he said. "We need to take a thorough review of various indicators and continue to study ways to contain prices based on analysis of sources of price growth."
