NASA defers super pressure balloon launch attempt: Details Inside

NASA deferred the launch of its super pressure balloon (SPB) from Wanaka, New Zealand, at 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 11, (5 PM, Tuesday, May 10 in U.S. EDT) due to unacceptable wind conditions and cloud deck.

"Unfortunately, winds at lower-levels (at 250 meters) remained too high, preventing the team from moving forward with launch operations. In addition, a low cloud deck contributed to the decision to cancel for the day," NASA said in a statement on Tuesday.

The next attempt to launch NASA's SPB is scheduled for Thursday, May 12, at 10 a.m. NZST (Wednesday, May 11, 10 p.m. UTC). This will be the fourth test launch from Wanaka Airport since the agency began balloon flight operations there in 2015.

Update: Today's super pressure balloon launch attempt has been scrubbed due to unacceptable wind conditions and cloud deck. A weather briefing later today will determine if we'll have a launch opportunity Thursday, May 12. — NASA Wallops (@NASA_Wallops) May 10, 2022

The mission will take the 2.5-ton, football-stadium-sized balloon on a long-duration test flight, which will validate and certify the SPB technology, and the balloon's capability to pressurize at high altitudes. This pressurization, coupled with the stratospheric conditions in the southern hemisphere, enables long-duration flights.

Long-duration balloon flights at constant altitudes have been identified as playing an important role in providing inexpensive access to the near-space environment for science and technology. NASA's SPB flights from the southern hemisphere keep the balloon primarily over water and open airspace, which is key for achieving long-duration flight times upward of 100 days.

"I'm really proud of the team's performance today for this first launch attempt. While the winds and clouds didn't deliver the specific conditions we needed for launch, the overall attempt provided good practice for the team and we're looking forward to our next opportunity," said Debbie Fairbrother, NASA's Balloon Program Office chief.