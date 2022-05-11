Left Menu

Insiders can now try new Sound Recorder app for Windows 11

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 11-05-2022 11:29 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 11:29 IST
Image Credit: Microsoft

Over the past several months, Microsoft has updated many inbox apps to match the new design of Windows 11. In line with this, the company has introduced another updated app to Windows Insiders - the all-new Sound Recorder for Windows 11.

Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel can now try the redesigned Sound Recorder app, which will replace the Voice Recorder app. You will see a beautiful new visualization for audio during recording and playback, complementing the new look and feel of the app.

Microsoft has also added support for changing recording device and file format from within the app, which the company says were among the top requested features in Feedback Hub.

"Inbox apps are essential to the overall Windows experience, and we know how important these apps are to so many of your daily workflows. We look forward to sharing even more updates to the apps that come in Windows 11 in the coming months for you to enjoy, and we'll continue to listen to your feedback and leverage the incredible community of Windows Insiders to try out new ideas as we bring new app experiences to life on Windows 11," Dave Grochocki, Principal Product Manager Lead – Windows Inbox Apps, wrote in a blog post.

