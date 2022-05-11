Left Menu

EU moves to better protect children against online sexual abuse

The European Union outlined plans on Wednesday to better protect children against online sexual abuse, obliging internet service providers to detect, report and remove any such material regardless of where they are based.

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 11-05-2022 16:02 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 15:42 IST
EU moves to better protect children against online sexual abuse
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Guyana

The European Union outlined plans on Wednesday to better protect children against online sexual abuse, obliging internet service providers to detect, report, and remove any such material regardless of where they are based. The initiative was presented by EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson.

"We want to support access to digital devices and skills for children, especially those in vulnerable situations, fight to cyberbully, and protect all children from harmful and illegal online content", EU's Vice-President Margrethe Vestager said in a statement. Most children in the EU use their smartphones daily and almost twice as much compared to ten years ago, and from a much younger age, the statement added.

According to the EU, 60 percent of child sexual abuse material worldwide is hosted on EU servers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam
2
Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

 Global
3
Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

 United States
4
2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022