EU moves to better protect children against online sexual abuse

The European Union outlined plans on Wednesday to better protect children against online sexual abuse, obliging internet service providers to detect, report, and remove any such material regardless of where they are based. The initiative was presented by EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson.

"We want to support access to digital devices and skills for children, especially those in vulnerable situations, fight to cyberbully, and protect all children from harmful and illegal online content", EU's Vice-President Margrethe Vestager said in a statement. Most children in the EU use their smartphones daily and almost twice as much compared to ten years ago, and from a much younger age, the statement added.

According to the EU, 60 percent of child sexual abuse material worldwide is hosted on EU servers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)