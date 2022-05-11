Android 13 Developer Preview now available for OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus today announced the first Android 13 Beta as part of the Developer Preview Program for the OnePlus 10 Pro. This build, which is best suited for developers and other advanced users, will provide users with an early opportunity to experience the latest version of Android.

"This is an early Android 13 build to give developers an early chance to test their apps with an upcoming Android version. As such, its main purpose is not to collect bugs," OnePlus wrote in a post on the community forums.

Before upgrading your device, make sure the battery level is above 30% and a minimum of 4GB of storage space is available. Also, do not forget to backup your important data before flashing as there is a risk of bricking your phone.

Known Issues

All data will be cleared while flashing the build or rolling to Android 12

Some issues with system stability and performance

Unable to access Shelf

Unable to move the documents in My Files

Some apps may not function as expected

Unable to record voice to active Voice awake on the Start-up navigation page

Some features of ORoaming may not function as expected

More information can be found here.

OnePlus 10 Pro: Specifications

The OnePlus 10 Pro features a 6.7-inch QHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with up to 120Hz. Under the hood, the device has Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The handset houses a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX789 primary sensor, which is assisted by a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens Additionally and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. For selfies and video calls, there is a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 lens on the front.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 80W SUPERVOOC wired charging and 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging.