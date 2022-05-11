Left Menu

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ is said to be announced next week

Qualcomm, the global innovator in wireless technology, introduced Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 at the end of last year. It turned out to be the company's best performing mobile platform to date.

Qualcomm, the global innovator in wireless technology, introduced Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 at the end of last year. It turned out to be the company's best performing mobile platform to date. Up until now, almost all major smartphone companies have launched their flagship models with this integrated chip. Since the start of this month, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+, an upgraded version of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, has now appeared in a series of rumours.

According to GSM Arena, it is reported that the launch is taking place next Friday on May 20. In addition to the flagship chipset, Qualcomm is expected to launch its Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset. If the rumours are true, there might be a larger number of announcements from smartphone manufacturers confirming new devices with the latest Qualcomm chipsets.

The new SD 8 Gen 1+ (codenamed SM8475) is expected to source from TSMC unlike the current SD 8 Gen 1 from Samsung. The main difference between the two chipsets may be in the GPU division, which improves the performance of new chips, GSM Arena reports. The CPU is expected to remain unchanged from SD 8 Gen1 with 3GHz Cortex X2, 3 Cortex A710 power units and 4 Cortex A510 cores for efficiency. Interestingly, Motorola is expected to be one of the first manufacturers to use the new chip in their Edge X30 phones. (ANI)

