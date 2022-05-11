IBM partners with AWS to offer broad array of IBM Software as SaaS on AWS

IBM has signed a first-of-its-kind agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to offer a broad array of its software catalog as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) on AWS.

As part of the Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA), IBM and AWS will provide clients with quick and easy access to IBM Software that spans automation, data and AI, security and sustainability capabilities, is built on Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS (ROSA), and runs cloud-native on AWS, IBM said in a statement of Wednesday.

The partnership will also make it easier for clients to consume IBM Software on AWS, including integrated go-to-market activities across sales and marketing, channel incentives, developer enablement and training, and solution development for key verticals and industries such as Oil and Gas, Travel and Transportation, and others.

Going forward, organizations will be able to run a broad array of the IBM Software catalog including IBM API Connect, IBM Db2, IBM Observability by Instana APM, IBM Maximo Application Suite, IBM Security ReaQta, IBM Security Trusteer, IBM Security Verify, and IBM Watson Orchestrate as cloud-native services on AWS, with more to follow later.

Clients will be able to procure the IBM SaaS products in AWS Marketplace, and then set up and integrate with AWS services, complementing IBM's extensive portfolio of more than 30 Software products that currently can be deployed manually in AWS Marketplace.

"By deepening our collaboration with AWS, we're taking another major step in giving organizations the ability to choose the hybrid cloud model that works best for their own needs and workloads, freeing them up to instead focus on solving their most pressing business challenges," said Tom Rosamilia, Senior Vice President, IBM Software.

Commenting on the partnership, Matt Garman, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at AWS, "Through our multiyear agreement, AWS will work with IBM to offer a broad array of IBM Software as SaaS on AWS. In addition, we'll be working together on stronger joint marketing and co-selling programs for customers."