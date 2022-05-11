Left Menu

India contributes USD 800,000 towards efforts to continue to expand use of Hindi at UN

Ravindra handed over the cheque to Deputy Director and Officer In-Charge News and Media Division, United Nations Department of Global Communications Mita Hosali.India contributed 800,000 for continuing to promote HindiUN, Indias Permanent Mission to the UN tweeted Tuesday.The Indian mission said that the Government of India has been making continuous efforts to expand the use of Hindi in the United Nations.

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 11-05-2022 18:45 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 17:40 IST
India contributes USD 800,000 towards efforts to continue to expand use of Hindi at UN

India has contributed USD 800,000 towards efforts to continue to expand the use of Hindi in the United Nations.

India's Deputy Permanent Representative R. Ravindra handed over the cheque to Deputy Director and Officer-In-Charge (News and Media Division), United Nations Department of Global Communications Mita Hosali.

''India contributed $800,000 for continuing to promote #Hindi@UN,'' India's Permanent Mission to the UN tweeted Tuesday.

The Indian mission said that the Government of India has been making continuous efforts to expand the use of Hindi in the United Nations. As part of these efforts, 'Hindi @ UN' project, in collaboration with the UN Department of Public Information, was launched in 2018 with an objective to enhance the public outreach of the United Nations in the Hindi language, and to spread greater awareness about global issues among millions of Hindi-speaking people around the world.

India has been partnering with the UN Department of Global Communications (DGC) since 2018 by providing an extra-budgetary contribution to mainstream and consolidating news and multimedia content of DGC in the Hindi language, the mission said in a statement.

Since 2018, the UN News in Hindi is disseminated through the UN's website and social media handles on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. A UN News-Hindi audio bulletin (UN Radio) is released every week. Its weblink is available at the UN Hindi News website.

To continue with this initiative, the cheque of USD 800,000 was handed over for the Hindi@UN project.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam
2
Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

 Global
3
Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

 United States
4
2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022