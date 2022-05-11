Left Menu

U.S. seeks to boost investment to ASEAN countries -U.S. official

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-05-2022 19:06 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 19:06 IST
  • United States

The United States is seeking to create opportunities for more U.S. investment in ASEAN countries, U.S. Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell said on Wednesday, ahead of President Joe Biden's summit with Southeast Asian leaders this week.

Campbell, speaking at an online event at the U.S. Institute of Peace, said there is a deep sense in the Biden administration that other pressing global challenges cannot distract the United States from the Indo-Pacific region.

The leaders are set to discuss issues including China, Myanmar, and the war in Ukraine, he said.

