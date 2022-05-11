Left Menu

Meta to withdraw request on Ukraine war policy guidance, says Oversight Board

Updated: 11-05-2022 21:19 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 21:13 IST
Meta to withdraw request on Ukraine war policy guidance, says Oversight Board
Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc will withdraw an earlier request for policy guidance concerning content moderation issues related to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, its independent Oversight Board said on Wednesday.

The board said it was disappointed by Meta's decision to withdraw the guidance.

