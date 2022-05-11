Meta to withdraw request on Ukraine war policy guidance, says Oversight Board
Reuters | Updated: 11-05-2022 21:19 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 21:13 IST
Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc will withdraw an earlier request for policy guidance concerning content moderation issues related to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, its independent Oversight Board said on Wednesday.
The board said it was disappointed by Meta's decision to withdraw the guidance.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Meta
- Russia
- Ukraine
- Meta Platforms Inc
Advertisement